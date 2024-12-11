Left Menu

Chief Minister Naidu Promotes 'People First' Approach in Andhra Pradesh

At the district collectors' conference in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized a 'people first' approach with a focus on a humane mindset. He introduced the Swarna Andhra–2047 Vision highlighting governance aligned development plans and urged a 15% growth target amidst fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:59 IST
In a move to enhance governance in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged government officials to adopt a 'people first' approach, during the second district collectors' conference in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister stressed the significance of a humane and courteous attitude among officers to better address public issues. He highlighted the Swarna Andhra–2047 Vision, set to be unveiled in December, which will steer the state's development plans across various levels.

Citing fiscal challenges such as a shrinking revenue base and significant debts, Naidu called for a 15% growth target and encouraged the use of renewable energy and efficient agricultural practices for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

