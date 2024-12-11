Left Menu

Punjab Farmers' Stand: A Hunger Strike for Change

Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike at the Khanauri border, demanding a legal MSP guarantee and more. Despite losing over 12 kg, his resolve remains strong as farmers rally in support, urging dialogue with the government. Health concerns grow, prompting calls for swift government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:01 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined stance, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal persists in his hunger strike at the Khanauri border, urging the Indian government to acknowledge the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. As of Wednesday, the protest entered its 16th day.

Despite losing over 12 kg, Dallewal continues to stand firm, backed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Farmers have formed a protective circle around him to prevent his removal from the site, showing solidarity and calling for public support.

Political leaders, including Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, expressed concern over Dallewal's well-being, urging the government to initiate dialogue. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu reiterated the importance of negotiations, emphasizing past government efforts to address the farmers' challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

