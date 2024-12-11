Left Menu

Assam Tightens Aadhaar-NRC Linkage Amid Infiltration Concerns

The Assam government mandates the linkage of Aadhaar Card applications to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This decision aims to prevent infiltration from Bangladesh. Verification will be handled by the General Administration Department and local officers. Central government employees are exempt from this directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government announced plans to link Aadhaar Card applications with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a measure against infiltration concerns from Bangladesh. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media following the cabinet decision which aims to fortify the region's identity verification processes.

During the press meet, Sarma indicated that the verification process would be spearheaded by the General Administration Department, with district-level oversight by an Additional District Commissioner. Local Circle Officers will initially verify whether applicants or their families had applied for inclusion in the NRC before Aadhaar approval.

This directive excludes central government employees located in other states and aims to ensure only legitimate citizens obtain Aadhaar Cards. Additional decisions from the cabinet included reintroducing manual land revenue systems and waiving certain fees under the Societies Registration Act, supporting local communities and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

