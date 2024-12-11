Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Kota Village

A land dispute in Kishanpura village, Kota, led to the death of a 27-year-old named Raju Bheel and injuries to two others. A murder case has been lodged against the victim's uncle, cousins, and others. The incident occurred on Monday night during a clash using iron rods and sticks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic land dispute in Kishanpura village, located in Kota district, escalated into violence resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man named Raju Bheel. Police reported on Wednesday that the victim succumbed to his injuries at MBS Hospital after clashes erupted between two factions of the family.

The incident, which unfolded on Monday night, involved the use of iron rods and sticks during the altercation. As tensions reached a boiling point, the Itawa police were prompted to lodge a murder case against Babulal, the uncle of the deceased, along with cousins Dinesh, Kuldeep, and several unidentified individuals.

According to Circle Inspector Sandeep Vishnoi from Itawa police station, Raju Bheel and two others from the opposing group were rushed to a local hospital. Bheel's worsening condition necessitated his transfer to MBS Hospital, where he ultimately passed away on Tuesday night after post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

