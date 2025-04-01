Bail Pleas Denied: Tragic Murder Case Involving Harshita Brella Makes Headlines

A local court has denied the bail pleas of the parents of Pankaj Lamba, accused of murdering his 24-year-old wife, Harshita Brella, in the United Kingdom. The court cited serious allegations of dowry and harassment against Lamba's family, raising concerns about their potential for absconding.

Brella's body was discovered in the trunk of her husband's car in east London. The vehicle, parked on Brisbane Road, Ilford, had ties to Lamba, who vanished shortly after the incident. Police had arrested his parents, but their bid for release on bail was dismissed amid ongoing investigations.

Authorities allege that Brella faced dowry demands and continuous harassment from Lamba's family, both before and after her move to the UK. Brella's family insists it was a calculated murder plot, with Lamba evading authorities after the brutal incident. A judicial search is underway for the fugitive Lamba.

(With inputs from agencies.)