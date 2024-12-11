Restoration of Tradition: The Darbar Move Debate in Jammu and Kashmir

In a recent announcement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the Darbar move, an age-old practice critical to maintaining regional harmony.

The Darbar move, a tradition originating 150 years ago, involves relocating government offices between Srinagar and Jammu biannually. Despite its cessation by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha in 2021 citing cost savings, it remains a cherished practice for many residents and politicians alike.

Omar Abdullah stressed the cultural significance of this tradition, dismissing financial concerns while advocating for unity and expressing plans for regular civil society meetings to consider public feedback on governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)