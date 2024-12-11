Left Menu

Ghaziabad Lawyers End Boycott After Courtroom Clash Resolution

Ghaziabad Bar Association lawyers concluded their boycott following discussions with judicial authorities. The strike was prompted by a courtroom incident involving police and lawyers. A commitment was reached to maintain decency in judicial interactions, restoring normalcy by December 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:49 IST
Ghaziabad Lawyers End Boycott After Courtroom Clash Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Ghaziabad Bar Association has called off its prolonged boycott following successful discussions with judicial authorities. The decision comes after a contentious incident on October 29 when a conflict between lawyers and police erupted in a courtroom.

The altercation stemmed from a disagreement between an advocate and the judge over the hearing of an anticipatory bail case, prompting police intervention. This led to a boycott by the lawyers, which commenced on November 4.

Following recent talks, the Bar Association assured that normal court activities would resume by December 12, expressing hope that no adverse court orders would affect lawyers given their absence during the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024