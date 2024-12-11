Ghaziabad Lawyers End Boycott After Courtroom Clash Resolution
Ghaziabad Bar Association lawyers concluded their boycott following discussions with judicial authorities. The strike was prompted by a courtroom incident involving police and lawyers. A commitment was reached to maintain decency in judicial interactions, restoring normalcy by December 12.
In a significant development, the Ghaziabad Bar Association has called off its prolonged boycott following successful discussions with judicial authorities. The decision comes after a contentious incident on October 29 when a conflict between lawyers and police erupted in a courtroom.
The altercation stemmed from a disagreement between an advocate and the judge over the hearing of an anticipatory bail case, prompting police intervention. This led to a boycott by the lawyers, which commenced on November 4.
Following recent talks, the Bar Association assured that normal court activities would resume by December 12, expressing hope that no adverse court orders would affect lawyers given their absence during the strike.
