Tragic Mishap: Constable's Gun Accidentally Discharges

A police constable named Umaji Holi tragically died after his gun accidentally discharged eight bullets, three of which struck him. The incident occurred at the district court in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Authorities deemed it an accidental gun discharge and have registered a case of accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:15 IST
A police constable tragically lost his life due to an accidental gun discharge at the Gadchiroli district court in Maharashtra, officials confirmed.

Identified as Umaji Holi, the constable was assigned to escort duties for the district judge. He was seated inside a vehicle on court premises when his automatic weapon fired unexpectedly.

Three bullets hit Holi, leading to severe injuries in his chest, stomach, and shoulder. Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared deceased upon arrival at the District General Hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident as an accidental death.

