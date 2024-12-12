UN General Assembly Demands Ceasefire in Gaza

The United Nations General Assembly has taken a significant step in addressing the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, the body voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants, Hamas. The resolution, supported by 158 member states, also calls for the immediate release of all hostages.

Although General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they hold political significance by showcasing the global consensus on pressing issues. In this instance, the United States, Israel, and seven other countries voted against the ceasefire resolution, while 13 countries chose to abstain. This move follows previous calls from the General Assembly for a humanitarian truce in Gaza late last year.

Further underscoring its position, the Assembly also backed the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, criticizing a new Israeli law set to ban UNRWA's operations from January. With 159 votes in favor, the resolution insists that Israel respect UNRWA's mandate and facilitate its activities without obstruction. Opposing the resolution, the U.S., Israel, and seven other countries voted no, with 11 abstentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)