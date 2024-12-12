South Korea in Turmoil: Martial Law Sparks Political Unrest
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a criminal investigation related to a martial law declaration that plunged the nation into crisis. Efforts to search his office remain stalled amidst opposition from his own party, mounting calls for impeachment, and a national leadership struggle.
South Korea's political landscape is marred by escalating tensions as police officers attempted to search President Yoon Suk Yeol's office on Wednesday. This move comes as part of a widening investigation into the controversial declaration of martial law, further exacerbating a nationwide constitutional crisis.
President Yoon, under scrutiny for insurrection charges, has seen his leadership questioned by both allies and opposition. With security services barring police from entering the primary government facilities, tensions remain high. The situation is compounded by the recent arrest of high-ranking officials allied with Yoon.
Amid increasing calls for Yoon's impeachment, a leadership vacuum looms large over the nation. As opposition parties rally to introduce a new impeachment bill, debates over constitutional legitimacy emerge, while labor unions prepare for nationwide protest actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
