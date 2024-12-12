Left Menu

Supreme Court Ensures Public Prosecutor Independence in ED Cases

The Supreme Court has ruled that while the Enforcement Directorate can provide factual instructions in cases, it cannot direct public prosecutors on court conduct. This decision emphasizes public prosecutors' independence in judicial proceedings, as highlighted in granting bail to individuals involved in a money laundering case.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:11 IST
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has underscored the autonomy of public prosecutors in cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court declared that while the ED may offer guidance based on the facts of a case, it cannot influence how prosecutors perform in court.

This decision was part of an order by Justices Abhay Oka and Augustine George Masih, highlighting the independence of prosecutors as court officers during bail proceedings for Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir. The two were embroiled in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board.

The court emphasized that ED's director should not dictate to prosecutors regarding opposition to bail applications, especially if delays in the trial are due to the agency's actions. The ruling reinforces the principle of fair and transparent conduct by public prosecutors.

