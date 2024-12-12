The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan reported Thursday that Chinese military activity remains elevated in the region, though it is not considered a direct response to President Lai Ching-te's recent visit to the U.S. Lai, often labeled by China as a 'separatist,' returned from a Pacific trip after transit stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Following an alert by Taiwan's defense ministry this Monday on increased Chinese military activity near the island, the American Institute in Taiwan expressed concern. However, PRC military actions, though elevated, mirror previous large exercises and do not appear to directly counter President Lai's movements, according to statements referring to exercises named 'Joint Sword-2024A' and 'Joint Sword-2024B.'

The U.S. reiterates calls for China to shun actions that may threaten regional peace, maintaining collaboration with allies over mutual concerns. Despite downgraded ties, the U.S. stands as Taiwan's crucial international ally and arms supplier amidst ongoing territorial claims rejected by Lai and his administration.

