Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid Elevated Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan reports that Chinese military operations in the region are elevated but not as a direct response to President Lai Ching-te's recent U.S. visit. Despite ongoing tension, China has not announced a new military exercise following Lai's Pacific tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:13 IST
Tensions Rise Amid Elevated Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan reported Thursday that Chinese military activity remains elevated in the region, though it is not considered a direct response to President Lai Ching-te's recent visit to the U.S. Lai, often labeled by China as a 'separatist,' returned from a Pacific trip after transit stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Following an alert by Taiwan's defense ministry this Monday on increased Chinese military activity near the island, the American Institute in Taiwan expressed concern. However, PRC military actions, though elevated, mirror previous large exercises and do not appear to directly counter President Lai's movements, according to statements referring to exercises named 'Joint Sword-2024A' and 'Joint Sword-2024B.'

The U.S. reiterates calls for China to shun actions that may threaten regional peace, maintaining collaboration with allies over mutual concerns. Despite downgraded ties, the U.S. stands as Taiwan's crucial international ally and arms supplier amidst ongoing territorial claims rejected by Lai and his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024