Maharashtra NCP Leader Allegedly Involved in Rs 2 Crore Extortion Case

An extortion case has been filed against a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and two other individuals in Maharashtra's Beed district. They allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from a wind energy company, as reported by authorities on Thursday.

The suspects are also implicated in the murder of a village sarpanch in Kej tehsil just two days prior. On Monday, Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was found murdered following an abduction. The police identified Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule among the six suspects in connection with the crime.

According to a complaint filed on Wednesday at Kej police station, Valmik Karad, Chate, and Ghule allegedly demanded money from Avaada Energy's official to secure the firm's operations near Massajog. Dr. Ajit Pawar leads Karad's local NCP group. Sunil Shinde, the project officer, stated that Karad's cohort, Chate, threatened to stop the firm's operation unless the demands were met. Despite filing an FIR, no arrests have been executed concerning the accusations under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 308 (extortion) and related laws.

