Left Menu

Maharashtra NCP Leader Allegedly Involved in Rs 2 Crore Extortion Case

In Maharashtra's Beed district, an NCP leader and two others are accused of extorting Rs 2 crore from a wind energy firm. The accused are also linked to a village sarpanch's murder. The police have registered an FIR against them, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:57 IST
Maharashtra NCP Leader Allegedly Involved in Rs 2 Crore Extortion Case
FIR Directives Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An extortion case has been filed against a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and two other individuals in Maharashtra's Beed district. They allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from a wind energy company, as reported by authorities on Thursday.

The suspects are also implicated in the murder of a village sarpanch in Kej tehsil just two days prior. On Monday, Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was found murdered following an abduction. The police identified Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule among the six suspects in connection with the crime.

According to a complaint filed on Wednesday at Kej police station, Valmik Karad, Chate, and Ghule allegedly demanded money from Avaada Energy's official to secure the firm's operations near Massajog. Dr. Ajit Pawar leads Karad's local NCP group. Sunil Shinde, the project officer, stated that Karad's cohort, Chate, threatened to stop the firm's operation unless the demands were met. Despite filing an FIR, no arrests have been executed concerning the accusations under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 308 (extortion) and related laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024