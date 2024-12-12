Left Menu

Naxalite Encounter: Seven Militants Killed in Chhattisgarh Operation

At least seven Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district during an early morning encounter with security forces. The operation involved police from multiple districts and CRPF personnel in the south Abujhmaad forest. Search operations continue as the bodies of the militants were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:14 IST
Naxalite Encounter: Seven Militants Killed in Chhattisgarh Operation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, at least seven Naxalites were neutralized by forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, according to a senior police official.

The encounter erupted around 3 am in the dense forests of south Abujhmaad, involving a collaborative effort between the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams.

Participants from the District Reserve Guard of several districts, along with CRPF officers, took part in the pre-dawn operation. After the gunfire concluded, the bodies of the Naxalites were found, and further searches are ongoing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024