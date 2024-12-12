Naxalite Encounter: Seven Militants Killed in Chhattisgarh Operation

In a significant security operation, at least seven Naxalites were neutralized by forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, according to a senior police official.

The encounter erupted around 3 am in the dense forests of south Abujhmaad, involving a collaborative effort between the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams.

Participants from the District Reserve Guard of several districts, along with CRPF officers, took part in the pre-dawn operation. After the gunfire concluded, the bodies of the Naxalites were found, and further searches are ongoing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)