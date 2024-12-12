Naxalite Encounter: Seven Militants Killed in Chhattisgarh Operation
At least seven Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district during an early morning encounter with security forces. The operation involved police from multiple districts and CRPF personnel in the south Abujhmaad forest. Search operations continue as the bodies of the militants were recovered.
In a significant security operation, at least seven Naxalites were neutralized by forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, according to a senior police official.
The encounter erupted around 3 am in the dense forests of south Abujhmaad, involving a collaborative effort between the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams.
Participants from the District Reserve Guard of several districts, along with CRPF officers, took part in the pre-dawn operation. After the gunfire concluded, the bodies of the Naxalites were found, and further searches are ongoing in the region.
