Family Feud Ignites: Attempted Murder Shocks Trilokpuri

A 32-year-old man, Ravi Yadav, was shot in a violent escalation of a family feud in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Police indicated that two out of the three suspected assailants have been taken into custody following the nighttime attack near the victim's residence.

The incident, which left Yadav with critical injuries, is rooted in longstanding hostility, further intensified by legal disputes between the families. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)