Left Menu

Family Feud Ignites: Attempted Murder Shocks Trilokpuri

A 32-year-old man, Ravi Yadav, was critically injured in a shooting linked to a family feud in Trilokpuri, East Delhi. Two suspects are in custody. The incident follows a background of hostility involving multiple legal issues and confrontations. Police are investigating ongoing disputes between the families involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:41 IST
Family Feud Ignites: Attempted Murder Shocks Trilokpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man, Ravi Yadav, was shot in a violent escalation of a family feud in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Police indicated that two out of the three suspected assailants have been taken into custody following the nighttime attack near the victim's residence.

The incident, which left Yadav with critical injuries, is rooted in longstanding hostility, further intensified by legal disputes between the families. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024