Family Feud Ignites: Attempted Murder Shocks Trilokpuri
A 32-year-old man, Ravi Yadav, was critically injured in a shooting linked to a family feud in Trilokpuri, East Delhi. Two suspects are in custody. The incident follows a background of hostility involving multiple legal issues and confrontations. Police are investigating ongoing disputes between the families involved.
Updated: 12-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:41 IST
A 32-year-old man, Ravi Yadav, was shot in a violent escalation of a family feud in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi, authorities disclosed on Thursday.
Police indicated that two out of the three suspected assailants have been taken into custody following the nighttime attack near the victim's residence.
The incident, which left Yadav with critical injuries, is rooted in longstanding hostility, further intensified by legal disputes between the families. Investigations are ongoing.
