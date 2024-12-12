Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts 'Joy Bangla' as National Slogan

The Bangladesh Supreme Court has stayed a High Court order that declared 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan. The decision follows the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and changes in government policies. 'Joy Bangla' will no longer serve as the national slogan, reflecting an ongoing judicial and governmental debate.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, the Bangladesh Supreme Court has put a stay on a High Court verdict that declared 'Joy Bangla' as the nation's official slogan, deferring a March 2020 ruling. The order was passed by a four-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

This move comes in the wake of political upheaval where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was dethroned. As an interim government takes charge, the national slogan becomes a contentious issue, reflecting the pull and push between the judiciary and the state's policy decisions.

The order, supported by the government's appeal, has annulled the earlier directive demanding 'Joy Bangla' be used in state functions. The ruling further underscores shifting narratives within Bangladesh's political and cultural discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

