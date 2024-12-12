Left Menu

Escalation and Exodus: The 2024 Middle East Conflict

In 2024, the Middle East was engulfed in a fierce conflict ignited by an attack from Hamas on Israel, leading to a heavy Israeli backlash. As violence spread, significant casualties occurred across Gaza and Lebanon, culminating in a devastating humanitarian crisis and geopolitical instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:31 IST
Escalation and Exodus: The 2024 Middle East Conflict
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Middle East witnessed severe conflict in 2024, sparked by an October 2023 assault from Hamas on Israeli territory. This attack resulted in significant loss of life and a harsh military response from Israel.

By December 2024, more than 44,000 Palestinians had died in Gaza, with the once-thriving region devastated by consistent military action. Israel's campaign aimed to dismantle Hamas and recover hostages, leaving widespread destruction and forcing millions into refugee camps, themselves targets of retaliatory strikes.

The conflict’s ripple effects were felt regionally, with tensions escalating along the Israel-Lebanon border as Hezbollah allies engaged in deadly exchanges with Israeli forces. A ceasefire in late November offered a glimmer of hope amidst fears of a broader war, while Syrian rebels took opportunity to challenge a weakened Assad regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024