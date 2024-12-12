Tragedy Unfolds at De-addiction Centre: Man Killed in Morning Dispute
Two individuals, Mohit Rawal and Lucky, were detained for allegedly killing a man named Arvind after a dispute at a de-addiction center. Arvind was seriously injured in the attack and was declared dead at the hospital. The police have started a thorough investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at the Navjyoti De-addiction Centre in Samadhipur village, where two individuals were detained following a fatal dispute. The suspects, identified as Mohit Rawal and Lucky, allegedly attacked Arvind, a fellow resident, with a knife early Thursday morning.
Robin, the manager on duty, acted quickly by rushing Arvind to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the hospital declared Arvind dead upon arrival. With the crime scene secured, the police took immediate action by sending Arvind's body for a post-mortem examination.
The authorities have apprehended the suspects and recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attack. A comprehensive investigation has been launched to uncover the details surrounding this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
