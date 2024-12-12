High Court Demands Closure in Nawab Malik's Atrocities Case

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Mumbai police to expedite their investigation into the Atrocities Act case against NCP leader Nawab Malik, initiated by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. The Court emphasized the need for a 'logical conclusion' to the case filed in 2022.

The division bench received assurance from the Mumbai police that the probe will be finalized within four weeks. Recent developments include adding two sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, concerned with false reports and intent to offend based on caste.

Wankhede, who filed the complaint, claims persistent police inaction, prompting a plea for the case's transfer to the CBI. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for January 16, 2025, leaving the case development under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)