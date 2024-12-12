Delhi's Immigration Crackdown: Targeting Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
The Delhi Police have identified over 20 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in a verification drive. The operation involves checking voter IDs and Aadhar cards in areas like Seemapuri and Jamia Nagar. The drive follows a directive from the Delhi LG to address immigration issues and potential criminal activity.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have intensified their efforts in a campaign against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants by identifying over 20 individuals on the second day of their verification operation, according to official sources.
Focusing on the Seemapuri area of East Delhi, police teams are thoroughly examining voter IDs and Aadhar cards in key locations such as Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar.
This initiative, as directed by the Delhi LG Secretariat, aims to manage illegal immigration through a rigorous two-month drive. Officers are meticulously collecting and verifying data, intending to maintain accurate records and check for involved criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- immigration
- Bangladesh
- illegal
- verification
- police
- Aadhar
- voter ID
- detection
- detention
ALSO READ
Police Nab Notorious Serial Killer After Nationwide Manhunt
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny
VP Sara Duterte Faces Legal Battle: Police File Formal Complaints
British Police Crack Down on Suspected PKK Activity in London
Bomb Threat Hoax at HSBC Bank Sparks Rapid Police Response