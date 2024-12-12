Left Menu

Delhi's Immigration Crackdown: Targeting Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Delhi Police have identified over 20 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in a verification drive. The operation involves checking voter IDs and Aadhar cards in areas like Seemapuri and Jamia Nagar. The drive follows a directive from the Delhi LG to address immigration issues and potential criminal activity.

Delhi's Immigration Crackdown: Targeting Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
  • India

The Delhi Police have intensified their efforts in a campaign against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants by identifying over 20 individuals on the second day of their verification operation, according to official sources.

Focusing on the Seemapuri area of East Delhi, police teams are thoroughly examining voter IDs and Aadhar cards in key locations such as Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar.

This initiative, as directed by the Delhi LG Secretariat, aims to manage illegal immigration through a rigorous two-month drive. Officers are meticulously collecting and verifying data, intending to maintain accurate records and check for involved criminal activities.

