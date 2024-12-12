Delhi's Immigration Crackdown: Targeting Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Delhi Police have intensified their efforts in a campaign against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants by identifying over 20 individuals on the second day of their verification operation, according to official sources.

Focusing on the Seemapuri area of East Delhi, police teams are thoroughly examining voter IDs and Aadhar cards in key locations such as Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar.

This initiative, as directed by the Delhi LG Secretariat, aims to manage illegal immigration through a rigorous two-month drive. Officers are meticulously collecting and verifying data, intending to maintain accurate records and check for involved criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)