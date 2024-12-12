UP Government Revises Draconian Anti-Gangster Law
The UP government is formulating new guidelines on the application of its anti-gangster law, which the Supreme Court described as 'draconian'. The law, challenged by multiple petitions, faces scrutiny over its stringent provisions. A bench has called for reviewing cases under the existing law.
The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking a significant revision of its anti-gangster legislation after the Supreme Court labeled certain provisions as 'draconian'.
A Supreme Court bench addressed the state's authorities, urging them to reevaluate the application of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, while the state finalizes new guidelines.
This legislative reexamination follows multiple petitions challenging the law's severity, which dates back to 1986. The ongoing review could result in either a reassessment of standing cases or a systemic overhaul of its application.
