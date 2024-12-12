UP Government Revises Draconian Anti-Gangster Law

The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking a significant revision of its anti-gangster legislation after the Supreme Court labeled certain provisions as 'draconian'.

A Supreme Court bench addressed the state's authorities, urging them to reevaluate the application of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, while the state finalizes new guidelines.

This legislative reexamination follows multiple petitions challenging the law's severity, which dates back to 1986. The ongoing review could result in either a reassessment of standing cases or a systemic overhaul of its application.

