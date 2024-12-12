Orban's Peace Proposal Rebuffed by Ukraine

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin supported a prisoner of war exchange proposal by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. However, Ukraine reportedly rejected the plan, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

During a call with Putin, Orban suggested a Christmas ceasefire alongside the prisoner swap. The Russian side, shown by Peskov's remarks, fully backed Orban's efforts. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) even sent a formal proposal to the Hungarian embassy.

Despite this, Ukraine's apparent public dismissal led Russia to believe the negotiations would continue. Orban's intention remains focused on achieving peace and resolving humanitarian concerns through peaceful discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)