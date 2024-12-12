G7 Backs Democratic Transition in Syria
The Group of Seven (G7) major democracies commit to supporting a transition toward legitimate, inclusive governance in Syria, insisting on respecting human rights and the rule of law post-Bashar al-Assad's regime. The G7 pledges to support governments that uphold these values and calls for Syria's territorial integrity.
The Group of Seven (G7), comprising the world's major democracies, has expressed readiness to support Syria in transitioning to a governance system that is credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian. The statement highlighted the necessity for a political shift following the end of Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule.
The G7 insists on a transition that respects the rule of law and universal human rights, including women's rights, protecting all Syrians, notably religious and ethnic minorities, and ensuring transparency and accountability.
The leaders pledged their commitment to assisting a future Syrian government adhering to these principles and called upon all parties to maintain Syria's territorial integrity, national unity, and sovereignty.
