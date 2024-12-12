Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The ruling NDA advocates for simultaneous elections to reduce costs, while opposition parties raise concerns about logistical readiness and compliance with federal principles. The Union Cabinet has approved the related bills. Critics argue it could undermine India's federal structure, demanding broader consultations and questioning potential midterm scenarios.

  India

The government's proposal to introduce bills for 'One Nation, One Election' has sparked a heated debate between the ruling NDA and opposition parties. While the NDA touts cost savings, opposition lawmakers argue that India may not be logistically ready for such a change.

Opposition MPs have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections, citing past issues in states like Maharashtra and Haryana. They warn that the plan could undermine India's federal principles and demand detailed discussions before implementation.

While some allies of the NDA support the initiative, questions arise regarding potential midterm elections and logistical challenges. The move has reignited discussions on electoral reforms, with calls for an in-depth analysis of issues affecting the system.

