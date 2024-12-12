Left Menu

European Ministers Rally for Ukraine's Security Guarantee

European foreign ministers, meeting in Berlin, will discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for robust military and financial support. The conference hosts ministers from various European countries and focuses on Kyiv's support and developments in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:26 IST
European Ministers Rally for Ukraine's Security Guarantee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

European foreign ministers convene in Berlin on Thursday, aiming to discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the consensus among ministers on the necessity for robust security measures.

Baerbock emphasized the importance of sustained military and financial support for Ukraine, insisting on the collective agreement among the ministers. "Here in this circle, we all agree that Ukraine needs tough security guarantees," she stated.

The meeting brings together ministers from Poland, France, Spain, Italy, and Britain, alongside the EU's foreign policy chief and Ukraine's foreign minister, focusing on boosting support for Kyiv and assessing developments in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024