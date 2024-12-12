European Ministers Rally for Ukraine's Security Guarantee
European foreign ministers, meeting in Berlin, will discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for robust military and financial support. The conference hosts ministers from various European countries and focuses on Kyiv's support and developments in Syria.
- Country:
- Germany
European foreign ministers convene in Berlin on Thursday, aiming to discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the consensus among ministers on the necessity for robust security measures.
Baerbock emphasized the importance of sustained military and financial support for Ukraine, insisting on the collective agreement among the ministers. "Here in this circle, we all agree that Ukraine needs tough security guarantees," she stated.
The meeting brings together ministers from Poland, France, Spain, Italy, and Britain, alongside the EU's foreign policy chief and Ukraine's foreign minister, focusing on boosting support for Kyiv and assessing developments in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)