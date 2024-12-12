Controversy Erupts over One Nation, One Election Bill

In a fiery critique, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned the Union Cabinet's endorsement of the 'One Nation, One Election Bill'.

Stalin claims the measure is impractical and anti-democratic, warning it will obliterate regional representation and weaken the federal structure of governance.

Stalin has passionately called upon the people of India to stand against what he describes as an encroachment on democratic principles, using social media to rally resistance with hashtags like #SayNoToONOE.

(With inputs from agencies.)