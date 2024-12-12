Controversy Erupts over One Nation, One Election Bill
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election Bill.' He denounces the move as impractical and anti-democratic, arguing it would erase regional voices and undermine federalism. Stalin urges Indian citizens to resist this change.
In a fiery critique, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned the Union Cabinet's endorsement of the 'One Nation, One Election Bill'.
Stalin claims the measure is impractical and anti-democratic, warning it will obliterate regional representation and weaken the federal structure of governance.
Stalin has passionately called upon the people of India to stand against what he describes as an encroachment on democratic principles, using social media to rally resistance with hashtags like #SayNoToONOE.
