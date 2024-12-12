Protests Erupt in West Bengal Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Protests erupted across West Bengal on Thursday as demonstrators rallied against the alleged persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The rallies, concentrated in Kolkata's Burrabazar area and Ranaghat in Nadia district, saw significant participation from local communities.

BJP leaders, including Sayantan Ghosh and Raju Bandyopadhyay, led the Burrabazar rally, vocally condemning the Md Yunus-led regime in Bangladesh and urging the end of minority attacks. Meanwhile, various Hindu organizations orchestrated a similar demonstration in Ranaghat.

At the Alipore court in Kolkata, lawyers staged a separate protest. They called for justice for Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, whose plea for bail advancement in a sedition case was rejected by a Bangladesh court. Emphasizing the necessity of justice and rights protection, they highlighted the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's government fall.

