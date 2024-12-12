Europe's Stance on Ukraine: No Polish Troops
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that the country has no immediate plans to send troops to Ukraine. This comes amidst discussions of European military involvement if a ceasefire is reached. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that Ukraine should determine its own peace terms for greater European security.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated unequivocally on Thursday that Poland plans no troop deployment to Ukraine, addressing speculation about Western military involvement in the event of a ceasefire.
During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Warsaw, Tusk asserted that any military decisions would be made solely in the Polish capital. Macron reiterated that decisions regarding Ukraine's concessions for peace rest with Ukrainians themselves, emphasizing European security lies in collective continental responsibility.
In a parallel effort to showcase European solidarity to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, finance and foreign ministers from France, Germany, and Poland convened to discuss bolstering immediate financial and military aid to Ukraine, alongside enhancing European defense capabilities through joint financing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
