Left Menu

Blinken Pushes for Inclusive Transition in Syria Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Jordan's King Abdullah to push for an inclusive transition in Syria post-Assad. Blinken emphasized securing Syria's chemical weapons, protecting civilians, and countering terrorism. Biden's administration also seeks a ceasefire deal in Gaza before Trump's presidency resumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:17 IST
Blinken Pushes for Inclusive Transition in Syria Amid Regional Tensions
Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Jordan's King Abdullah on Thursday, aiming to promote an 'inclusive transition' in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The meeting is part of President Joe Biden's outgoing administration's efforts to establish guiding principles for Syria's future.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller highlighted the U.S.'s commitment to supporting a representative Syrian government chosen by its citizens. Blinken stressed the urgency of securing and destroying Syria's chemical weapon stockpiles, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need, and preventing Syria from becoming a base for terrorism.

Blinken and King Abdullah also addressed the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza, with discussions on a potential agreement between Israel and Hamas. Despite maintaining communication with Trump's team, Biden's administration seeks to conclude significant diplomatic efforts before the transition of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024