Blinken Pushes for Inclusive Transition in Syria Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Jordan's King Abdullah on Thursday, aiming to promote an 'inclusive transition' in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The meeting is part of President Joe Biden's outgoing administration's efforts to establish guiding principles for Syria's future.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller highlighted the U.S.'s commitment to supporting a representative Syrian government chosen by its citizens. Blinken stressed the urgency of securing and destroying Syria's chemical weapon stockpiles, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need, and preventing Syria from becoming a base for terrorism.

Blinken and King Abdullah also addressed the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza, with discussions on a potential agreement between Israel and Hamas. Despite maintaining communication with Trump's team, Biden's administration seeks to conclude significant diplomatic efforts before the transition of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)