Trapped: Family's Ordeal Following Unannounced House Sealing in Lucknow
Mohammad Khalid and his family were trapped in their home after the Lucknow Development Authority sealed it without notice. Amid Khalid's health concerns, LDA officials ignored pleas for immediate medical needs. The house, under construction since 2017, remains incomplete due to alleged negligence from builder Tahir Qureshi.
A family in Lucknow found themselves trapped inside their residence when the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) sealed it without prior notice, a move the homeowner claims left him, a heart patient, in a dire situation. Mohammad Khalid, residing in Hussainganj, detailed how his wife was instructed by officials to vacate, despite protests citing his medical needs.
According to Khalid, a tape labelled with the LDA insignia was placed across their home, effectively sealing the house and preventing him from removing it. This action resulted in Khalid's wife and young son being trapped inside for over five hours before another LDA official arrived to remove the seal.
The house has been under construction by builder Tahir Qureshi since 2017. Khalid criticized both the builder for negligence and the LDA for their failure to resolve ongoing issues. An LDA official later stated that any residence in the sealed building was illegal and warned of strict actions against the builder for noncompliance with regulations.
