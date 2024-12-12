Left Menu

Russian President Putin Backs Hungarian PM Orban's Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's peace initiative for a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and a prisoner exchange. However, Ukraine is skeptical. The 2022 invasion spurred major tensions between Moscow and the West, reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Orban's conversation with Putin followed failed proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is backing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his call for a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and a significant exchange of prisoners of war. This support comes despite Ukraine's dismissal of the ceasefire proposal, which the Kremlin announced on Thursday.

The ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in widespread devastation, numerous casualties, and has severely strained Russia's relations with Western countries, drawing parallels to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Kremlin confirms Orban's discussions with Putin, highlighting their joint interest in resolving humanitarian issues through a potential prisoner exchange. Despite this diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed skepticism, emphasizing Kyiv's demands for security guarantees and NATO membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

