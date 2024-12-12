Russian President Vladimir Putin is backing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his call for a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and a significant exchange of prisoners of war. This support comes despite Ukraine's dismissal of the ceasefire proposal, which the Kremlin announced on Thursday.

The ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in widespread devastation, numerous casualties, and has severely strained Russia's relations with Western countries, drawing parallels to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Kremlin confirms Orban's discussions with Putin, highlighting their joint interest in resolving humanitarian issues through a potential prisoner exchange. Despite this diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed skepticism, emphasizing Kyiv's demands for security guarantees and NATO membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)