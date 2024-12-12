NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Maoist Supply Chain

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its efforts against a Maoist supply chain by executing a series of raids across three Indian states. The raids, conducted on Thursday, targeted premises in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha linked to seven suspects involved in the case.

The NIA teams seized a range of digital devices and incriminating documents during these operations. The investigation originally stemmed from an arrest made by the Chinturu Police in Andhra Pradesh in which two individuals were found with explosives, incriminating literature, and cash.

Since taking over the investigation in September 2024, the NIA uncovered a widespread network dedicated to supplying explosive materials and providing logistic aid to the underground cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The agency revealed that the conspirators aimed to execute terrorist activities, including targeting police personnel on election duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)