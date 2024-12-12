Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stand: Tackling Delhi-NCR Pollution Amid Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court has directed the easing of GRAP-4 restrictions to deal with severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. It emphasized appointing environmental experts in CAQM, banned year-round firecracker usage, and highlighted subsistence for workers affected by pollution curbs. Ongoing monitoring of compliance is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:53 IST
The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that the easing of the GRAP-4 restrictions for tackling severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region will persist until further notices. This decision transitions the curbs down to stage 2, according to the court's directive.

Meanwhile, the court has urged the central government to appoint leading environmental and agricultural experts to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in an advisory role, explicitly excluding retired judges to avoid potential conflicts of interest. This is part of the ongoing effort to address air quality issues effectively.

Additionally, the Delhi government confirmed its plans to impose a continuous ban on firecrackers, contributing to both noise and air pollution reductions. The court underscored the importance of proactive measures to assist construction workers financially affected by the pollution restrictions, with a compliance affidavit mandated by January 2025.

