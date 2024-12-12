Mixed Opening on Wall Street Amid Economic Data Scrutiny

Wall Street's primary indexes opened to a mix of flat and lower points on Thursday, as attention turned towards new economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's next meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, rising by 20.1 points to 44,168.66, continuing a trend slightly upward.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 witnessed a drop of 9.9 points to 6,074.29, and the Nasdaq Composite also fell, sliding 87.6 points to 19,947.336, reflecting investor uncertainty in current economic conditions.

