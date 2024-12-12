Left Menu

Mixed Opening on Wall Street Amid Economic Data Scrutiny

Wall Street opened with mixed results as investors turned their attention to economic data and the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. The Dow Jones gained slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw losses. The market's stability remains uncertain as investors analyze the latest economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:07 IST
Wall Street's primary indexes opened to a mix of flat and lower points on Thursday, as attention turned towards new economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's next meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, rising by 20.1 points to 44,168.66, continuing a trend slightly upward.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 witnessed a drop of 9.9 points to 6,074.29, and the Nasdaq Composite also fell, sliding 87.6 points to 19,947.336, reflecting investor uncertainty in current economic conditions.

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

