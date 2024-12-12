Left Menu

Tensions Surge in Gaza as Aid Convoys Targeted

The Israeli military targeted Hamas militants in southern Gaza, resulting in 15 deaths, accusing them of attempting to hijack aid convoys. UN agencies have faced significant obstacles in delivering aid due to Israeli restrictions amidst ongoing conflict, complicating conditions for displaced Gazans reliant on international support.

The Israeli military has announced strikes against Hamas militants in southern Gaza, targeting individuals accused of plotting to hijack aid convoys. These strikes, which occurred overnight, brought significant fatalities, with Palestinian Health officials confirming 15 deaths among local committee members.

The strikes highlight ongoing tensions, as Israel accuses Hamas of undermining humanitarian aid deliveries. However, UN officials refute systemic diversion claims, noting current aid delays stem from Israeli restrictions and the deteriorating security situation in Gaza.

A UN convoy faced an incident en route, affecting humanitarian deliveries crucial for Gaza's population, largely displaced and dependent on international aid following Israel's offensive post the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

