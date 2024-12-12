Justice Served: Uros Blazic Sentenced for Serbia's Mass Shooting
Uros Blazic was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a mass shooting in Serbia that killed eight and wounded 12. His crime, committed in May 2023, shocked the nation and fueled protests. Although he confessed, the verdict can be appealed as sentencing is not final.
In Serbia, Uros Blazic has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for a mass shooting that killed eight people. This tragic event unfolded in May 2023 near Mladenovac and resulted in widespread shock and protests throughout the nation.
The shooting occurred just a day after a school tragedy in Belgrade, where a teenager killed nine pupils and a guard, marking Serbia's first school mass shooting. These back-to-back incidents triggered anti-government demonstrations leading to an expedited election process.
The Smederevo court found Blazic guilty of murder and illegal weapons possession, although the verdict remains open to appeal. Families affected, like Sasa Panic, expressed dissatisfaction, arguing the punishment fails to match the crime's gravity under current Serbian law.
