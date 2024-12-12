Left Menu

New Homestay Rules and Disaster Relief Measures in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved new homestay rules prioritizing local residents and waiving NOC requirements. They extended disaster relief to affected areas, revised hydropower policies and streamlined tree management processes. New engagements in mining, education, and welfare are also sanctioned, amending mineral foundation rules for better resources allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:37 IST
New Homestay Rules and Disaster Relief Measures in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has unveiled new policies governing homestays in the state, prioritizing preferences for local Himachalis and eliminating the necessity for no objection certificates from various departments.

In a move to offer continued relief to disaster-hit regions, the Cabinet has decided to extend the special relief package designed for victims of natural calamities. Notably, the compensation for homes completely destroyed has surged from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved recommendations for reviving stalled hydropower projects, tapping into resources for infrastructural improvements, and infusing more manpower to bolster educational and industrial endeavors in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024