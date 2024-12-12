New Homestay Rules and Disaster Relief Measures in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has unveiled new policies governing homestays in the state, prioritizing preferences for local Himachalis and eliminating the necessity for no objection certificates from various departments.

In a move to offer continued relief to disaster-hit regions, the Cabinet has decided to extend the special relief package designed for victims of natural calamities. Notably, the compensation for homes completely destroyed has surged from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved recommendations for reviving stalled hydropower projects, tapping into resources for infrastructural improvements, and infusing more manpower to bolster educational and industrial endeavors in the state.

