Tensions Rise in Parbhani Over Constitution Replica Vandalism

In the wake of growing unrest, the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission has taken decisive action directing authorities in Parbhani to probe the vandalism of a Constitution replica. The incident, occurring last Tuesday, has escalated tensions in the region, resulting in protests that turned violent.

This vandalism, involving a glass-encased cement replica placed near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue, prompted the scheduling of a bandh on Wednesday which unfortunately descended into chaos. Aggressive mobs indulged in arson, causing extensive damage to shops, vehicles, and even the district collector's office, police report states.

Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Dharmpal Meshram, emphasized the need to maintain public peace and communal harmony. The district administration has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Police have arrested one man for the initial vandalism, while approximately 50 individuals have been detained for subsequent violent acts.

