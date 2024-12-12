Unions Clash with Railway Board Over Relaxation of Recognition Norms Amidst Vote Count

In a controversial move, the Railway Board has altered recognition norms for trade unions just before election results were to be announced, sparking opposition from various unions. The board's decision, detailed in a December 10 circular, reduces the percentage of votes required from 20% to 15% for union recognition.

According to Railway Board's September Directive, trade unions needed endorsement in at least six out of 17 rail zones, a considerable reduction from nine zones. The previous elections held in 2013 had more stringent conditions, leading to allegations of favoritism toward government-backed unions.

Critics, including Chand Mohammed of AIRTU and Alok Chandra Prakash of IRSTMU, argue that the timing and nature of the changes suggest an ulterior motive. Vivek Mishra of the North Eastern Railway Men's Congress also questioned the fairness, pointing out potential benefits for certain new unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)