Flatmate Feud Ends in Tragedy: Strangulation Incident Shocks Community
Three men have been arrested for allegedly strangling their flatmate, Pushpendra Singh, in Gurugram. The incident occurred during a late-night drinking session, following a heated argument. Singh's sister reported that he frequently faced threats from his flatmates. The case is under further investigation.
In a shocking development, police in Gurugram have apprehended three men accused of strangling their flatmate to death after a heated argument. The incident has sent ripples through the local community, with officials confirming the arrest on Thursday.
The victim, Pushpendra Singh, hailed from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and shared a rented apartment in IMT Manesar with his alleged assailants. All four individuals worked for the same company.
Sister of the deceased reported her concerns, citing repeated threats from Singh's flatmates, who are now arrested and under inquiry. The altercation reportedly escalated during a drinking session, culminating in the fatal act of violence.
