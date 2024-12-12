Violence in the Classroom: Student Stabs Teacher Over Confiscated Phone

A violent incident took place at Navayug Inter College in Mihinpurwa, Uttar Pradesh, when a Class-11 student allegedly stabbed his English teacher. The altercation reportedly occurred because the teacher, Rajendra Prasad, confiscated the student's mobile phone.

The police have stated that mobile phone use is strictly prohibited on campus. Just three days prior, several phones were confiscated by the teacher, which led to the student's alleged attack. As Prasad was taking attendance, the student reportedly lashed out with a knife, inflicting serious injuries that required immediate medical attention.

The injured teacher was transferred to the district medical college due to the severity of his injuries. Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the student, and the weapon has been recovered. Authorities are examining the involvement of other students who may have assisted in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)