Violence in the Classroom: Student Stabs Teacher Over Confiscated Phone

A Class-11 student from Navayug Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly stabbed his English teacher for confiscating his mobile phone. The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, suffered severe injuries and is receiving treatment. A case has been registered against the accused student, with further actions pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent incident took place at Navayug Inter College in Mihinpurwa, Uttar Pradesh, when a Class-11 student allegedly stabbed his English teacher. The altercation reportedly occurred because the teacher, Rajendra Prasad, confiscated the student's mobile phone.

The police have stated that mobile phone use is strictly prohibited on campus. Just three days prior, several phones were confiscated by the teacher, which led to the student's alleged attack. As Prasad was taking attendance, the student reportedly lashed out with a knife, inflicting serious injuries that required immediate medical attention.

The injured teacher was transferred to the district medical college due to the severity of his injuries. Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the student, and the weapon has been recovered. Authorities are examining the involvement of other students who may have assisted in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

