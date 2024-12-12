Tragedy and Theft: Kurla Crash Adds Agony to Grieving Family

A fresh twist in the Mumbai bus tragedy emerged as a video surfaced showing a man, wearing a helmet, stealing gold jewelry from the body of Fatima Kaniz Ansari, one of the deceased.

The footage, which went viral, depicts the man convincing bystanders he was safeguarding the jewelry to eventually hand it over to her relatives.

The incident prompted the police to launch a search for the suspect and register a theft case as the investigations continue. Ansari, unfortunately, was one of seven victims after the rogue BEST bus plowed through pedestrians.

(With inputs from agencies.)