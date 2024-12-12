Left Menu

Tragedy and Theft: Kurla Crash Adds Agony to Grieving Family

A video surfaced showing a man stealing jewelry from a deceased woman, Fatima Kaniz Ansari, after a tragic bus crash in Kurla, Mumbai. The incident prompted police to register a theft case and is under investigation. Ansari was one of seven killed in this accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:32 IST
Tragedy and Theft: Kurla Crash Adds Agony to Grieving Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh twist in the Mumbai bus tragedy emerged as a video surfaced showing a man, wearing a helmet, stealing gold jewelry from the body of Fatima Kaniz Ansari, one of the deceased.

The footage, which went viral, depicts the man convincing bystanders he was safeguarding the jewelry to eventually hand it over to her relatives.

The incident prompted the police to launch a search for the suspect and register a theft case as the investigations continue. Ansari, unfortunately, was one of seven victims after the rogue BEST bus plowed through pedestrians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024