U.S. Offers $5 Million Reward Against North Korean Cyber Operations

The United States has announced a significant incentive for whistleblowers, offering up to $5 million for information concerning North Korean IT companies and operations. These entities and individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly funneling illicit revenue to the regime through money laundering and cyber activities.

The U.S. State Department aims to disrupt the financial networks that support North Korea's purported exportation of workers and cyber operations. The generated funds are suspected of bolstering Pyongyang's controversial weapons of mass destruction program.

This bold step underscores the ongoing international pressure on North Korea to cease activities that contribute to global destabilization, particularly in the realm of weapons development.

(With inputs from agencies.)