Immigrant's Quest for Justice Leads to Tragedy

An immigrant worker from Kuwait, Anjaneya Prasad, is accused of murdering his relative Anjaneyulu in India. The alleged motive was revenge for the relative's sexual abuse of his daughter. After the crime, Prasad returned to Kuwait and released a video confession, citing police inaction. A murder case is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anjaneya Prasad, a 35-year-old immigrant worker from Kuwait, is accused of killing his relative P Anjaneyulu after allegations of sexual abuse against Prasad's daughter emerged. The incident took place in Obulavaripalli, Annamayya district, according to police.

Prasad reportedly arrived in India in early December and committed the crime between December 6 and 7. The victim, Anjaneyulu, was asleep outside his home when he was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod.

Post-murder, Prasad returned to Kuwait and released a video claiming responsibility and attributing his actions to the local police's failure to respond to his daughter's abuse accusations. Law enforcement is actively seeking Prasad's arrest as the murder case proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

