Israel's Strategic Moves in Post-Assad Syria: A Defense Stance

In the wake of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government's collapse, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has come forward in defense of Israel's recent military operations in Syria. Sullivan emphasized Israel's right to safeguard itself against threats to its security, which have been amplified following the regime's downfall.

Israel, responding to the sudden instability, has positioned troops in the buffer zone around the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Since Assad's unexpected departure, Israeli forces have executed numerous airstrikes aimed at Syrian military assets to prevent them from becoming accessible to rebel factions that contributed to Assad's overthrow, Sullivan elaborated during a Tel Aviv press briefing.

The evolving scenario presents a multitude of risks, including potential fragmentation of Syrian power structures and increased terrorism threats, according to Sullivan. Despite international criticism, including from France and the UAE, Israel's occupation of the buffer zone is deemed temporary, focusing on mitigating these profound risks to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)