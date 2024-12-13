Left Menu

Speedy SAT Appointments on the Horizon in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh assured the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court that vacancies in the State Administrative Tribunal will be filled within a month. The court emphasized the urgency to prevent the tribunal from becoming defunct, following assurances from the state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:20 IST
In a critical move to prevent the State Administrative Tribunal from becoming defunct, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has assured the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench that vacancies for the positions of chairman, vice-chairman, and members will be filled promptly within a month.

The High Court, noting the urgent nature of these appointments, expressed hope that prompt actions would follow the assurances given. Currently, the tribunal's two serving members, who are nearing retirement, have been advised to continue holding their positions until the appointments are finalized.

This came after a public interest litigation was filed by lawyer Satish Chandra, with the case overseen by Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi. Chief Secretary Singh appeared via video conferencing to address the court's ongoing concerns, with additional discussions led by Additional Advocate General Kuldeep Pati Tripathi regarding the issuance of advertisements aimed at facilitating these appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

