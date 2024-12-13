Left Menu

Drone Sightings in New Jersey: A Call for Action

The White House reported no immediate national security threat from drones sighted in New Jersey but stressed the need for legislation to manage drone activities. Federal authorities are investigating the lawful operations and urging Congress for better authority to tackle drone-related issues in critical areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:31 IST
The White House announced on Thursday it found no evidence linking recent drone sightings in New Jersey to any national security or safety threats, urging Congress to enact laws for better identification and management of unmanned aircraft.

White House spokesperson John Kirby revealed ongoing federal investigations in cooperation with New Jersey state and local law enforcement. He emphasized that while most drones operate lawfully, the sightings reveal significant gaps in existing authority.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration began tracking drone activity in Morris County, New Jersey. Despite no foreign threat identification, federal agencies, urged by public and Senate inquiries, are seeking legislative action to enhance camera abilities in safeguarding critical infrastructure.

