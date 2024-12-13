Trump Challenges Automation Savings: Advocates for Longshoremen
President-elect Donald Trump voiced concerns over automation's impact on workers. After a meeting with key figures from the International Longshoremen's Association, Trump claimed that the financial savings provided by automation do not justify the negative consequences for workers, particularly those in the longshore industry.
President-elect Donald Trump has raised significant concerns about the increasing role of automation in U.S. workplaces, particularly its impact on job security for workers.
In a candid post on Truth Social, Trump addressed the issue following a meeting with International Longshoremen's Association leaders, including President Harold Daggett.
Trump argued that while automation may offer cost savings, these benefits do not outweigh the detrimental effects on workers, highlighting the vulnerability of longshoremen to technological advancements.
