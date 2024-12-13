Dramatic Escape: Land Grabbing Accused Flees Goa Police Custody

An accused in a series of land grabbing cases in Goa made a dramatic escape from police custody on Friday morning, aided by a police constable, according to officials.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta revealed that Siddiquie Suleman Khan, 55, who was apprehended after being on the run for nearly four and a half years, escaped the crime branch's holding around 2:30 AM.

Khan had been held for 30 days before the escape, facilitated by India Reserve Battalion constable Amit Naik, who reportedly released him from lock-up. A search is ongoing, with state borders sealed, and coordination with neighboring states' police has been intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)