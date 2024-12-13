Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Land Grabbing Accused Flees Goa Police Custody

Siddiquie Suleman Khan, who was accused and arrested for land grabbing in Goa, escaped custody with assistance from a constable. Khan had been in custody for 30 days before fleeing on a motorcycle. Efforts to capture him are underway, and an investigation has been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in a series of land grabbing cases in Goa made a dramatic escape from police custody on Friday morning, aided by a police constable, according to officials.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta revealed that Siddiquie Suleman Khan, 55, who was apprehended after being on the run for nearly four and a half years, escaped the crime branch's holding around 2:30 AM.

Khan had been held for 30 days before the escape, facilitated by India Reserve Battalion constable Amit Naik, who reportedly released him from lock-up. A search is ongoing, with state borders sealed, and coordination with neighboring states' police has been intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

