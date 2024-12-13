Left Menu

Animal Cruelty Case Unfolds in Thane

A case has been reported in Thane district, Maharashtra, against two individuals accused of brutally killing a stray dog by stoning and beating it. The accused, Mitesh Barodia and Bharat, allegedly attacked the animal using stones and a bamboo stick. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane district police have booked two individuals following an accusation of animal cruelty after they reportedly stoned and beat a stray dog to death. The incident reportedly took place in Bhiwandi town, causing a significant uproar among local animal rights advocates.

According to the police, the suspects, identified as Mitesh Barodia and Bharat, had allegedly thrown stones at a stray dog and subsequently beat it with a bamboo stick in the Kalher area on December 8. The brutal attack resulted in the death of the animal, prompting swift action from the authorities.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Authorities are urging stronger awareness and punishment for acts of animal cruelty to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

